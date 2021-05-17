Hyde

Quarantine Stater Pack // Flyer

Quarantine Stater Pack // Flyer quarantine checklist covid face mask icons graphics quarantine life list home house pandemic flat illustration flat design flyer poster illustration starter pack kit surivial kit lockdown
Quarantine Stater Pack (2 of 4)
Made this survival kit during the very first lockdown last year.

Had a lot of fun doing it, despite the tough times.

Also had the opportunity to expose the illustration during a few exhibitions around Italy, thanks to AIAP!

