TurboTax Mobile - Tax Home

TurboTax Mobile - Tax Home
The TurboTax home experience gives users a place to make non-linear navigation decisions and a sense of place to drive higher completes. We’ve used small micro interactions to make the experience be more immersive and less static.
Illustrator: @zachroszczewski
Motion Designer: Dave Demarro

