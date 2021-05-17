Good for Sale
Alex Martynov

Fruits Icons - part II

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Fruits Icons - part II figma design demo free icondesigner watermelon tamarind orange coconut raisins lychee dewberry annona exotic fresh health natural fruits icondesign figmadesign icons

Fruits and Vegetables Icons

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on darkwing.gumroad.com
Good for sale
Fruits and Vegetables Icons
Download color palette

Fruits and Vegetables Icons

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on darkwing.gumroad.com
Good for sale
Fruits and Vegetables Icons

Available in full pack

Get now with save 50%

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Create custom icons
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like