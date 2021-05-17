Sauce labels I designed for the owner of Mother Cluckers here in NiagaraFalls / Buffalo. Still waiting for the nutritional info to update, and his revisions on the description information, but here is the overall finished product. This is the first high detailed commercial product I've taken on. The logo I did not design , so to work based off it was a fun challenge. His theme is charcoal, white, and red so the Extra Hot seemed like the best one to upload to start. I'll make the next post all of the flavors