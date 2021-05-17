Eric

Extra Hot

Eric
Eric
  • Save
Extra Hot concept branding food design food product product design chicken contrast red vegan spicy spice packaging label packaging labeldesign label design label restaurant hot sauce sauce label sauce
Download color palette

Sauce labels I designed for the owner of Mother Cluckers here in NiagaraFalls / Buffalo. Still waiting for the nutritional info to update, and his revisions on the description information, but here is the overall finished product. This is the first high detailed commercial product I've taken on. The logo I did not design , so to work based off it was a fun challenge. His theme is charcoal, white, and red so the Extra Hot seemed like the best one to upload to start. I'll make the next post all of the flavors

Eric
Eric

More by Eric

View profile
    • Like