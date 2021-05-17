Bombshell Bossanova

Trending designs to inspire you
After spending quite some time building out a playlist of my favorite tracks of smooth + romantic Bossanova music, it wasn't complete without a cover image just as cool as the music.
This design was heavily influenced by and pays homage to the sophisticated mid-century modern Palm Springs vibes of famous graphic designer Josh "Shag" Agle.
I particularly like how her hair came out.
Link to playlist: https://spoti.fi/3eWvtB4