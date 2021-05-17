Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Roost

Bombshell Bossanova

David Roost
David Roost
  • Save
Bombshell Bossanova high fidelity hi-fi bossanova retro palm springs mid-century modern mid-century shag illustration
Download color palette

After spending quite some time building out a playlist of my favorite tracks of smooth + romantic Bossanova music, it wasn't complete without a cover image just as cool as the music.

This design was heavily influenced by and pays homage to the sophisticated mid-century modern Palm Springs vibes of famous graphic designer Josh "Shag" Agle.

I particularly like how her hair came out.

Link to playlist: https://spoti.fi/3eWvtB4

David Roost
David Roost

More by David Roost

View profile
    • Like