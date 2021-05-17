Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sujith

Ecommerce Mobile - Shoe App

Sujith
Sujith
Ecommerce Mobile - Shoe App ui branding design minimal nike app nike shoe store shoes app ecommerce
Hello Dribbblers 🏀,
This is an E-Commerce mobile application with an exploration design for a particular product "shoes"

The main idea of this application is to have a minimalist design and seamless user experience in bold and modern design language.

Posted on May 17, 2021
Sujith
Sujith

