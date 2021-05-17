Social media marketing manager

Trending designs to inspire you
We offer the following services:
- Off-page SEO
- On-Page SEO
- Local SEO
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital Marketing
- Google my business setup
- Advanced Manual SEO Audits (Not automatic report. Manually check and give recommendations on what should be changed and how to do it)
- SEO Audit Implementation (our team of developers in the past can implement all the changes recommended on their own)
- Initial on-site SEO (combined option of SEO Audit and implementation)
- SEO Migration
- Decline assessment (Quick audit up to 4 hours, then quote for how much more hours we need. It could be that we will find and fix whatever the problem is within these 4 hours.)
- Manual penalty removal (Guaranteed removal. Return money if not lifted during 6 months)
- Keyword research
- Competitor backlink strategy review
- Due diligence SEO
- Ongoing monthly SEO
- Link building
- Content guidance
- AdWords campaign setup
- Monthly campaign maintenance. (up to 4 hours included)
- Consulting
- Why choose us? - We are professional, reliable, experienced, and honest.