Messed up with Tubeless tire

Last Friday, I tested my new wheelset with a Tubeless tire set up. The result was pretty good to me and I decided to upgrade its sealant as I put the old one a couple of months ago. I literally screwed up all the settings and used tons of sealant while placing a tire on a rim's bead. It was fairly hard exercise to keep pumping the tire with my floor pump to "pop" the tire - seating the tires on a wheel. Luckily, I made it again.

To me, honestly, I like tubeless tires except for their setup procedure even it was painful and expensive experiences...... :(