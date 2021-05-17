Messed up with Tubeless tire

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last Friday, I tested my new wheelset with a Tubeless tire set up. The result was pretty good to me and I decided to upgrade its sealant as I put the old one a couple of months ago. I literally screwed up all the settings and used tons of sealant while placing a tire on a rim's bead. It was fairly hard exercise to keep pumping the tire with my floor pump to "pop" the tire - seating the tires on a wheel. Luckily, I made it again.
To me, honestly, I like tubeless tires except for their setup procedure even it was painful and expensive experiences...... :(