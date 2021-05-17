Rishabh Thakur

Frésco - Money Transfer App

Frésco - Money Transfer App iphone visual design branding colorful color design ui userinterface ui design
An experiment to make money transfer apps look more visually appealing & engaging. :)

With Frésco, settling up feels like catching up. Send and receive money with Frésco friends and express yourself in each payment note.

Posted on May 17, 2021
