Events with Evan Brand

Events with Evan Brand visual identity design
Events with Evan is a New York based event planning business with the sole purpose of transforming events into unforgettable experiences.

The goal was to create a brand identity that reflects their core values which consist of The Four Es: Elegance, Experience, Evolution and Excellence.

The logo is all about the name, with straight lines that symbolize the precision in their event-planning process and an icon that reflects the partnership created between them and their clients.

See more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116445071/Events-with-Evan

