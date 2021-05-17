Events with Evan Brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Events with Evan is a New York based event planning business with the sole purpose of transforming events into unforgettable experiences.
The goal was to create a brand identity that reflects their core values which consist of The Four Es: Elegance, Experience, Evolution and Excellence.
The logo is all about the name, with straight lines that symbolize the precision in their event-planning process and an icon that reflects the partnership created between them and their clients.
See more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116445071/Events-with-Evan