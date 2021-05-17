marunstudio

No Fixed Addresses

No Fixed Addresses orange green typography balloon logo fresh design illustration vector app travel location symbol
Hello, all. This is the logo I made for a company that provides ticket booking services. I combined the balloon and the location symbol. I think this logo is quite unique, then what do you think?

