Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masha Ominina

WeGree Overview

Masha Ominina
Masha Ominina
  • Save
WeGree Overview dashboard ui app branding typography application ui ux strategy app design mobile app uidesign ui ux design
Download color palette

WeGree is a startup based in San-Francisco created to change the world with their product. WeGree is a service where everybody can create and sign legal fast agreements between many parties.
My responsibility as a product designer was to analyze and create the App from scratch.

Masha Ominina
Masha Ominina

More by Masha Ominina

View profile
    • Like