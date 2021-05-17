Syed Umair Raza

Barber Landing Page

Syed Umair Raza
Syed Umair Raza
  • Save
Barber Landing Page banner design haircut website concept website design webdesign minimal barber barbershop modern design logo homepage design landing page user experience mockup flat design user interface design ui
Download color palette

My main goal is to create a barber website for Star Barber, give the clients the possibility to shop and to, and make an appointment online.

As a designer, it’s worth at least trying the strategies and tactics above to increase the likelihood your company is part of the former, not the latter.

Contact for Your Projects:
1) WhatsApp +923067734944
2) Instagram https://www.instagram.com/umair_uiux/

Syed Umair Raza
Syed Umair Raza

More by Syed Umair Raza

View profile
    • Like