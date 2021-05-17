A browser-based app optimized for desktop and mobile devices to provide city officials with advanced data analytics for traffic enforcement.

I was responsible for the whole UX/UI of the Safe Sense Portal collaborating directly with the CEO of the company and providing the technology team with the assets they needed.

One curious task was to design a User Manual. The main "client" of the SSP is the city officials which most of the time doesn't have lots of contacts with technology so we delivered a guide with SSP's main features.