Safe Sense Portal

A browser-based app optimized for desktop and mobile devices to provide city officials with advanced data analytics for traffic enforcement.
I was responsible for the whole UX/UI of the Safe Sense Portal collaborating directly with the CEO of the company and providing the technology team with the assets they needed.
One curious task was to design a User Manual. The main "client" of the SSP is the city officials which most of the time doesn't have lots of contacts with technology so we delivered a guide with SSP's main features.

