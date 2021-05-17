Emily K

DoT-1 Satellite Mission Poster

DoT-1 Satellite Mission Poster
The next couple of posts are going to be throwbacks to some of my older space industry work. I was tasked with creating some mission posters for recent launches (2019), to be displayed at our Headquarters. DoT-1 was the first on my list!

DoT-1 is a technology demonstration small satellite mission trialling new generation avionics for SSTL. DoT-1 was launched as a secondary payload on the Soyuz-2-1b Fregat-M rocket on 5 July 2019 (05:41 UTC) from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia. DoT-1 flies a commercial off the shelf Raspberry Pi camera which captured an amazing image of the Mediterranean and a video of Europe.

