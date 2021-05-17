Thomas Baudisson

Grum

Thomas Baudisson
Thomas Baudisson
  • Save
Grum hello world personnal assistant financial app finance adobe xd adobe design website flatdesign flat design
Download color palette

Hello dribbble
I'm actually learning Adobe XD, and I just create a simple dashboard for a personal finance assistant web app named "Grum".
The name comes from "Agrume" in french which mean every fruit like a Citrus, Tangerine, Grapefruit.

Colours used to come from the Grapefruit.

Hope you like it! :D

Any feedback is useful!

Thomas Baudisson
Thomas Baudisson

More by Thomas Baudisson

View profile
    • Like