Hello dribbble
I'm actually learning Adobe XD, and I just create a simple dashboard for a personal finance assistant web app named "Grum".
The name comes from "Agrume" in french which mean every fruit like a Citrus, Tangerine, Grapefruit.
Colours used to come from the Grapefruit.
Hope you like it! :D
Any feedback is useful!