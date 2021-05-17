Безлюдівська селищна рада

Trending designs to inspire you
Specialists of our company Promodex have developed the site "Bezlyudovskaya Selishna Rada" - a city service specializing in helping bezludovites. The design of the page is made in blue tones combined with yellow. Does not distract the user's attention from choosing the required section of information. We took into account the basic rules for placing elements on the page, but still preferred hints to intuition. By developing the design and arrangement of important components on the pages, we always put ourselves in the user's shoes. After all, it often happens that the views of the site owner and the developers may not coincide. The golden rule in this situation is to imagine as if we ourselves are using the resource and in what places it would be convenient to see certain elements.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119645389/bezljudvska-selischna-rada
