Business Character Set in Red, Blue, Yellow 2

Business Character Set in Red, Blue, Yellow 2 red yellow blue gradient officer womans woman business secretary boss employee work working office character people vector peoples illustration design
Monday, First day of work after long holiday in Indonesia... and to "commemorate" here is Business Character Design Set i created for vecteezy. It always fun to exploring character design, using gradient and matching the color. Hope u guys like it

If you want to use the design, please visit https://www.vecteezy.com/members/faaristo
https://linktr.ee/faaristo

