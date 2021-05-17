Business Character Set in Red, Blue, Yellow 2

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Monday, First day of work after long holiday in Indonesia... and to "commemorate" here is Business Character Design Set i created for vecteezy. It always fun to exploring character design, using gradient and matching the color. Hope u guys like it
If you want to use the design, please visit https://www.vecteezy.com/members/faaristo
https://linktr.ee/faaristo