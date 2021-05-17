gordhop_artworks

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 10

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 10 flat illustration design icon vector logo illustrator graphic design branding app
Hey, folks! I hope everyone is safe and sound. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Flame Logo. I chose the name, "Liight" for it. I used the font, "KoHo". The logo is shaped as a flame and at the bottom is a notch which represents a match-stick as the company manufactures matches.
Posted on May 17, 2021
