Daily Logo Challenge: Day 10

Hey, folks! I hope everyone is safe and sound. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Flame Logo. I chose the name, "Liight" for it. I used the font, "KoHo". The logo is shaped as a flame and at the bottom is a notch which represents a match-stick as the company manufactures matches.

