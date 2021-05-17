Adam Fard
SaaS Sales Analytics App

Download color palette
  1. ThinkPricing shot.png
  2. shot_3.png
  3. shot_4.png

People shouldn't compute. We have computers for that. What you should focus your time instead on is making decisions.

That's what this product does. Th!nkPricing is an AI-based app that helps you adjust your ticket prices based on demand and supply so that you can maximize your profits.

Curious how we went from a PowerPoint deck to a polished hi-fi design? Read full case study here.

Posted on May 17, 2021
