STUDIOIRL LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.

STUDIOIRL LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.
STUDIOIRL LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.
Creating the Logo/Branding Design for Studioirl based in California USA.
The horse of Troy symbolizes the power
of the unexpected. The power of something
new and unique. The potential of
unexpectedness in Studio IRL is indescribable
and indestructible, hence the symbol of
the ‘winning element’ - the Troy Horse!
What I created was a minimal horse icon based on the wining element of troy horse.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
- rinorrama8@gmail.com

Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
