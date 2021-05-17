Samadarshi Adhikari

TRAVEL AGENCY LANDING PAGE

Samadarshi Adhikari
Samadarshi Adhikari
Hire Me
  • Save
TRAVEL AGENCY LANDING PAGE webdesign clean ui figma redesign website design tourism traveling travel agency website ux design
TRAVEL AGENCY LANDING PAGE webdesign clean ui figma redesign website design tourism traveling travel agency website ux design
Download color palette
  1. Surface Book - 1 (6).png
  2. Surface Book - 1 (7).png

Did this tourism concept design for a local travel agency, with a clean & minimal UI.
Would love to hear your feedback on this one.

Samadarshi Adhikari
Samadarshi Adhikari
here to ELEVATE your designs.
Hire Me

More by Samadarshi Adhikari

View profile
    • Like