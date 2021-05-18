Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Usertive

NFT marketplace mainpage

Usertive
Usertive
NFT marketplace mainpage typography editorial neue machina geometry crypto cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract store e-commerce website darkmode render illustration 3d ux ui artist digital art marketplace nft
NFTs are probably the hottest thing in the industry at the moment, so of course we had to try our hand at it!

Here’s what we came up with: a mainpage for a marketplace, with „🤩🤩🤩” factor as the highest priority.

How did we do? Make sure to let us know in the comments!

Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski

We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈

Usertive
Usertive
We make people want your product
