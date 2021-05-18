NFT marketplace mainpage

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
NFTs are probably the hottest thing in the industry at the moment, so of course we had to try our hand at it!
Here’s what we came up with: a mainpage for a marketplace, with „🤩🤩🤩” factor as the highest priority.
How did we do? Make sure to let us know in the comments!
Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski
