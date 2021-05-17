Daria Malyshko

Black bank credit card illustration

Daria Malyshko
Daria Malyshko
Hire Me
  • Save
Black bank credit card illustration bank card creditcard design illustration
Download color palette

Its really helpfull to have some bank cards in a pocket

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Daria Malyshko
Daria Malyshko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daria Malyshko

View profile
    • Like