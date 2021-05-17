Mohammad Sahil

Selection App Redesign

Mohammad Sahil
Selection App Redesign logo flat redesign app design app minimal branding typography ux ui design
Selection Application Redesign. Did some tweaks and worked on the user experience of the whole application.
Hope you'll like it.

Huge shoutout to the Original Developer of this amazing application 'Intik'
Follow the dev: https://www.instagram.com/intik.exe/ & https://twitter.com/thetechwolf270

Check out the original application on the Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tik.in.ptimn&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Posted on May 17, 2021
