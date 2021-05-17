Selection App Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Selection Application Redesign. Did some tweaks and worked on the user experience of the whole application.
Hope you'll like it.
Huge shoutout to the Original Developer of this amazing application 'Intik'
Follow the dev: https://www.instagram.com/intik.exe/ & https://twitter.com/thetechwolf270
Check out the original application on the Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tik.in.ptimn&hl=en_IN&gl=US