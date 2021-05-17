Sliven Red

Coolors – 線上免費配色調色盤工具，快速產生多種富有美感與啟發靈感的配色網站

Coolors – 線上免費配色調色盤工具，快速產生多種富有美感與啟發靈感的配色網站
Coolors 是一個許多前端設計師常常會使用的一款線上調色盤產生器，它的作用是，能夠快速的產生各種互相搭配的顏色，也就是我們所謂的「配色工具」，透過他直接幫你自動生成的顏色，能夠大大減少設計師配色的時間，同時也能在同一個畫面上，組合各種顏色所帶來的不同效果，快速的搭配出最佳的顏色組合。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/coolors/

Posted on May 17, 2021
