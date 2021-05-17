SELECTO

Fitness Coach Assistance app

SELECTO
SELECTO
Hire Me
  • Save
Fitness Coach Assistance app workout tracker ui design mobile ui calorie counter timer graph water balance steps onboarding questionnaire training quizz personal profile cardio workout excercise diet plan fitness app
Download color palette

Several screens for a Sport Coaching application we've experimented with :)

💚 Don't miss the next shot, follow our team.

💌 We're available for new projects — contact us!

SELECTO
SELECTO
Turning ideas into digital products
Hire Me

More by SELECTO

View profile
    • Like