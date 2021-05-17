Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Katherine Orbegozo

Stationary Mock_Up TTS

Katherine Orbegozo
Katherine Orbegozo
Stationary Mock_Up TTS
"Taylor Tree Services" is a spec tree service business that serves communities from Snohomish and Seattle area in Washington State.

The new logo comes after analyzing the company's mission and vision. "Taylor Tree Services believes that balance between nature and human activity is possible when trees and plants in our communities are maintained, designed and operated with professionalism and care for our environment."

Circular lines and a leaf embracing the trunk's tree are to represent the care for plants and trees as well for our environment. In order to represent reliability and professionalism, I decided to design clean and equally distributed half-circular lines symbolizing a tree's trunk.   

Posted on May 17, 2021
Katherine Orbegozo
Katherine Orbegozo

