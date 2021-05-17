FC BANLIEUE Succes logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Banlieue asked me to design the logo for their own soccer club, FC Banlieue.
FC Banlieue originated as an initiative to offer the youth a place where they can develop themself, but more important, a place to where they can have fun together.
FC BANLIEUE wants to promote development both on and off the field. FC Banlieue believe it is important that there is a sense of togetherness and that everyone respects the rules.
WE DON'T SWITCH SIDES