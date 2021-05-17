Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FC BANLIEUE Succes logo b logo mark b logo fc soccer logo banlieue typography branding design logo
  1. FC-BANLIEUE-SHIELD-Dribbble-XL.jpg
  2. FC-BANLIEUE-B1-Dribbble.jpg
  3. FC-BANLIEUE-B2-Dribbble.jpg
  4. FC-BANLIEUE-B3-Dribbble.jpg
  5. FC-BANLIEUE-B4-Dribbble.jpg
  6. FC-BANLIEUE-Sketches-Dribbble.jpg

Banlieue asked me to design the logo for their own soccer club, FC Banlieue.

FC Banlieue originated as an initiative to offer the youth a place where they can develop themself, but more important, a place to where they can have fun together.

FC BANLIEUE wants to promote development both on and off the field. FC Banlieue believe it is important that there is a sense of togetherness and that everyone respects the rules.

WE DON'T SWITCH SIDES

Posted on May 17, 2021
Tim Bontan
Tim Bontan
Branding & Lettering
Hire Me

