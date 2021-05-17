FC BANLIEUE Succes logo

Banlieue asked me to design the logo for their own soccer club, FC Banlieue.

FC Banlieue originated as an initiative to offer the youth a place where they can develop themself, but more important, a place to where they can have fun together.

FC BANLIEUE wants to promote development both on and off the field. FC Banlieue believe it is important that there is a sense of togetherness and that everyone respects the rules.

WE DON'T SWITCH SIDES