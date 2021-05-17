Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Art Aasom

Landing Page UI

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
  • Save
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Landing Page UI healthcare dribbble best shot doctor app website typography app design illustration clean ui light ui dailyinspirations dailyui uiuxdesign website design landing page medical illustration medical care covid19 medical app landing page design
Download color palette
  1. Twitter Header – 12.png
  2. Twitter Header – 11.png
  3. Twitter Header – 10.png
  4. Twitter Header – 9.png
  5. Twitter Header – 7.png
  6. Twitter Header – 8.png
  7. Twitter Header – 14.png

Hello Dribbblers!😃
Here's the presentation of the project we recently worked on!❤

A modern light UI designed using adobe xd for healthcare interoperability!

Hope you guys love it. Press 'L' to show your love❤
Follow our page for daily UI inspirations!

Regards,
Art Aasom

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive

More by Art Aasom

View profile
    • Like