LiW Games Modal View Flow

typography mobile app app web ui ux flow interaction atomic design design system simple clean interface minimalistic client work branding gaming gamefication lotto casino sports betting
Modals are really cool way to delegate stuff, almost natural way to put them into another context without that feeling that it's slowing down the user while navigating. But be aware...things can go so easily wrong if the information architecture isn't set properly - it can do more harm than good.

This modal view is just a tip of an iceberg made for LiW Games™.

