Katherine Orbegozo

Math Book for young Kids

Katherine Orbegozo
Katherine Orbegozo
I did my internship in 2020 with The Branding Iron in Edmmos, Washington. My job was to create illustrations for a Math book. Considering that the Math book was designed for a young audience, I decided that the characters and other illustrations follow a friendly mood with the Math content.  I came out using neutral colors to enhance the learning and reading between the Math information and illustrations. As a result, I had fun with numbers at the Arcade! 

Katherine Orbegozo
Katherine Orbegozo

