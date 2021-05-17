Math Book for young Kids

Trending designs to inspire you
I did my internship in 2020 with The Branding Iron in Edmmos, Washington. My job was to create illustrations for a Math book. Considering that the Math book was designed for a young audience, I decided that the characters and other illustrations follow a friendly mood with the Math content. I came out using neutral colors to enhance the learning and reading between the Math information and illustrations. As a result, I had fun with numbers at the Arcade!