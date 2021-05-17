Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shayon Saha Dip

The Juice Bar

Shayon Saha Dip
Shayon Saha Dip
  • Save
The Juice Bar bar juice softdrink drinks menu restaurant juice bar gradient logo modern design 2021 design minimal branding illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Hello guys,
I'm publishing my new work. Its a logo og a juice bar. Hope you all like this. Keep supporting me to do well.
Thankful to you all.If you have any query about this design you can contact with me at any time. I'm always available there for you.
FOR CONTACT
-shayondip07@gmail.com

Shayon Saha Dip
Shayon Saha Dip

More by Shayon Saha Dip

View profile
    • Like