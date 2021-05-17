Elsania Tifani Kangliesky

Book Reading App

Elsania Tifani Kangliesky
Elsania Tifani Kangliesky
  • Save
Book Reading App uidesign user experience ux user inteface userinterface book reading app app designer design ui uxui ux designer ui design app ui dailyui app app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Hope everyone doing well, this is my exploration for a book reading application Book World.

What do you think? Press the "L" button to support me or if you like the design ❤️

Thank you and enjoy your day!

Elsania Tifani Kangliesky
Elsania Tifani Kangliesky

More by Elsania Tifani Kangliesky

View profile
    • Like