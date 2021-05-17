Book Reading App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
Hope everyone doing well, this is my exploration for a book reading application Book World.
What do you think? Press the "L" button to support me or if you like the design ❤️
Thank you and enjoy your day!