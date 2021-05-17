Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Spark Eighteen

Double Time Branding

Spark Eighteen
Spark Eighteen
  • Save
Double Time Branding branddesign icon design logo logodesign brand identity visual identity ai icon design brand branding design branding
Download color palette

Brand Design Exploration for Double Time!

Double Time addresses work-order level demand-supply challenges with its AI-driven skill marketplace

_________

Working on an idea? We can help you build it
Contact us at coffee@sparkeighteen.com

Spark Eighteen
Spark Eighteen

More by Spark Eighteen

View profile
    • Like