Fan art featuring Etcetera Etcetera from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under. This was inspired by her Deep Sea Diver runway look in episode 2.

Quick sketch and flat colour in Procreate on iPad Pro. Then pulled it into Affinity and redrew it in vector layers. Added some background elements too, then back into Procreate for some texture.

Are you watching Drag Race Down Under? What are your thoughts on the new queens so far?