Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katherine Orbegozo

Alice in Wonderland

Katherine Orbegozo
Katherine Orbegozo
  • Save
Alice in Wonderland minimal design illustration collage art
Download color palette

A classic film with many interpretations. The idea was to use simple shapes and limited colors. My intention: to represent Alice's curiosity, fear, and the tyranny of the Queen of Hearts. To represent this, a medium-size red heart is placed over the white Alice’s apron as a symbol of a target marked by the Queen of Hearts.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Katherine Orbegozo
Katherine Orbegozo

More by Katherine Orbegozo

View profile
    • Like