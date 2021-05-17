Alice in Wonderland

Trending designs to inspire you
A classic film with many interpretations. The idea was to use simple shapes and limited colors. My intention: to represent Alice's curiosity, fear, and the tyranny of the Queen of Hearts. To represent this, a medium-size red heart is placed over the white Alice’s apron as a symbol of a target marked by the Queen of Hearts.