Favourite11: Fantasy Sports App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Favourite11 is online fantasy cricket and football app, in which user can create select their favourite11 players with the use of 100 credits points and their past history.
The best Sports app design to follow live Sports as like Cricket, Football.
I hope u like it... feedbacks are greatly appreciated.
For freelance please email on contact@mentobile.com