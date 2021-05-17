Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Favourite11: Fantasy Sports App

Favourite11 is online fantasy cricket and football app, in which user can create select their favourite11 players with the use of 100 credits points and their past history.

The best Sports app design to follow live Sports as like Cricket, Football.
I hope u like it... feedbacks are greatly appreciated.
For freelance please email on contact@mentobile.com

