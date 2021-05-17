Hiking Trip App

Hello Folks!

Our new concept of the design illustrates an application with the help of book adventurous hiking trips to famous mountains. The app would allow you to plan the trip, explore places or activities, and of course, showing various routes and options.

🏔 The first screen: Users choose the tour and booking summary. Here users can choose different activities.

🏂 The second screen: shows detailed information about the Trekking mountain; you can see the chosen route and the height of the endpoint.

⛷ The third screen: Users can select guide, days, and other trekking options.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

