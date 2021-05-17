Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irfan Khan ✪

Dua Reminder & Mosque Finder App

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Dua Reminder & Mosque Finder App quarantinelife covid19 quran masjid mosque uxdesign uidesign uiux product design product page virtual reality augmentedreality chat app iftar ramadhan ramadan mubarak ramadan kareem ramadan
Download color palette

Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed Dua Reminder & Mosque Finder App.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like