Landon Dahle

NVIDIA Studio's New Friend

Landon Dahle
Landon Dahle
NVIDIA Studio's New Friend 3d 3d art 3d modeling 3d animation
I decided I wanted to bring the subject to life, so I rigged the provided 3d model after some tweaks, made the adorable eyes and eyelids, and after animation and some finishing touches, this is the result! Hope y'all like it! Sorry for the quality btw, I had to compress and optimize it to fit under 10mb, lmk if y'all want the uncompressed file.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 17, 2021
Landon Dahle
Landon Dahle

