NVIDIA Studio's New Friend

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided I wanted to bring the subject to life, so I rigged the provided 3d model after some tweaks, made the adorable eyes and eyelids, and after animation and some finishing touches, this is the result! Hope y'all like it! Sorry for the quality btw, I had to compress and optimize it to fit under 10mb, lmk if y'all want the uncompressed file.