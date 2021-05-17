Nikolay K.
New concept for Hipool website!

New concept for Hipool website! design landing card marketing ui kit udix 3d illustration affiliate finance adaptive web blue yellow red white logo hipool ux ui
Last few days our team has been working on the redesign of our Hipool website. It's the view of the main page with interactive cards. Hope you enjoy it!
Worked on design: me and Marina Kholodova

