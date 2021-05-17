Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jose Manzo

Navigo Coffee Co. Logo

Jose Manzo
Jose Manzo
Hire Me
  • Save
Navigo Coffee Co. Logo logo design coffee nature logo camping vector distressedunrest badge apparel outdoors typography illustration
Download color palette

Here’s a fun project I had the opportunity to work on earlier this month. Navigo Coffee Co. is an up-and-coming Sacramento, CA coffee company that is all about navigating through the lands with a good cup of coffee.

Jose Manzo
Jose Manzo
Graphic designer based out of Sacramento, CA.
Hire Me

More by Jose Manzo

View profile
    • Like