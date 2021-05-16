Booking Hotel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone.
I made a hotel booking design, I hope you like it.
Don't forget to ❤️ Press "L" to support the shot
I use several assets from:
- Icon: Iconify
- Photo: Unplash
To see my other design work, please visit:
- Dribble: @addriansyah
- Instagram: @dims.ui