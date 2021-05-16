Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dewi Puspitasari

A+P - Logo Concept

Dewi Puspitasari
Dewi Puspitasari
A+P - Logo Concept p a ap internet brand identity minimalist colorful multicolor teacher education youtube social media branding mark identity logo icon
This logo design combines the letter-A and P, which taken from the client's name initials and an abstract version of an owl symbol, to represent knowledge as the client is an educator with a channel on Youtube. Multicolour used to represent the client image as a fun educator.

Want to collaborate on your project?
Let me hear your story! Feel free to reach out by dropping a message on my Dribbble inbox or my e-mail.

E-mail: brandbydewi@protonmail.com

Dewi Puspitasari
Dewi Puspitasari

