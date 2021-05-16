Exploration Mobile App - Redesign MIFX Trading App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Check out my new shot — Re-Design an app for Trading, its MIFX Trading App!
Context:
An exploration to improve my craft in UI Design.
There's a wireframe and work flow that I didn't upload. if you wanna see more detail, kindly to message me :)
Press 💙 if you like this and share feedback!
Want to see more projects or hire me?
Explore my portfolio here!
Have a great day!