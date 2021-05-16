Blogging Guide Start Here Post Featured Image

Trending designs to inspire you
This design is the featured image from the introductory post, pinned to the top of my Substack newsletter:
https://bloggingguide.substack.com/p/new-to-blogging-guide-start-here
Substack Newsletter (Blogging Guide):
https://bloggingguide.substack.com
It's simple, but sticks with the brand colors and helps set my newsletter apart since most featured images in Substack newsletter are grainy screenshots or generic stock photos.