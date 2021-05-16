Tax and Utilities Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Kitchener e-billing is an existing website managed by the city for users to view bills and track utility consumption. While interacting with the website, I noticed multiple usability and accessibility issues.
The presented design is a unified solution that allows users to see a complete overview of their property tax and utility bill invoices at a single glance. Users can also pay their bills or set up pre-authorized payments in one place without being redirected to another website.