James Kim

Tax and Utilities Dashboard

James Kim
James Kim
  • Save
Tax and Utilities Dashboard greens waterloo kitchener city government money graphic utilities tax ux ui dashboad
Download color palette

Kitchener e-billing is an existing website managed by the city for users to view bills and track utility consumption. While interacting with the website, I noticed multiple usability and accessibility issues.

The presented design is a unified solution that allows users to see a complete overview of their property tax and utility bill invoices at a single glance. Users can also pay their bills or set up pre-authorized payments in one place without being redirected to another website.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
James Kim
James Kim

More by James Kim

View profile
    • Like