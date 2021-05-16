Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Attiqa Naz™

Bauhaus Style Work from Home Earning App (V3)

Attiqa Naz™
Attiqa Naz™
  • Save
Bauhaus Style Work from Home Earning App (V3) earning-app-uiux earning earn earning-app work-from-home branding brand-design brand-identity earnings
Download color palette

Elegant, clean, and minimal UI/UX design for "Bauhaus Style Work from Home Earning App". It includes 4-6 easily editable screens in Adobe XD. Hope you will like the efforts. Thanks
Download link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/bauhaus-style-work-from-home-earning-app-v3

Attiqa Naz™
Attiqa Naz™

More by Attiqa Naz™

View profile
    • Like