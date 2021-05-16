nkhansays

NVIDIA Studio

nkhansays
nkhansays
Hire Me
  • Save
NVIDIA Studio razer nvidiastudio dribbble best shot dribbbleweeklywarmup adobe photoshop adobe illustrator mascot logo studio minimal mascot design nvidia
NVIDIA Studio razer nvidiastudio dribbble best shot dribbbleweeklywarmup adobe photoshop adobe illustrator mascot logo studio minimal mascot design nvidia
Download color palette
  1. Nvidia.jpg
  2. Nvidia 2.jpg

NVIDIA Studio Mascot Design Challenge submission, Minimal, as we know the trend and value of minimal design in this generation to attract in very little time and help them to remember, So I have used the element close to Nvidia logo to resonate with the brand and keep it little different to make it prominent.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
nkhansays
nkhansays
Branding, Marketing, and Strategy
Hire Me

More by nkhansays

View profile
    • Like